Just when you think the Knives Out 2 cast couldn’t get any cooler, director Rian Johnson goes ahead and makes it even better by adding Kathryn Hahn. Hot off her scene-stealing work in WandaVision (though to be fair, she’s been doing scene-stealing work for years now), Hahn will join Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton. Once again, Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be trying to solve a mystery featuring a large cast of suspects. Craig is the only character from the first film returning for the sequel.

At this point we’ve had a new cast member announced almost every day, so stay tuned – we might get one more tomorrow to close out the week. A similar thing happened with the first film, when day after day we were being treated to exciting casting news as Johnson assembled his murder mystery suspects. The film is also expected to start shooting very soon in Greece, which means the cast will likely have to be finalized sooner rather than later.

Rian Johnson is back to direct the sequel as part of a massive deal he signed with Netflix to make both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3. The deal landed Johnson and producing partner Ram Bergman $469 million, with the stipulation that “Craig must star in the sequels and that each must have at least the budget of the 2019 movie, which was in the $40 million range.”

The first Knives Out was an absolute blast – a funny, surprising murder mystery that kept audiences on their toes, and resulted in critical acclaim and box office gold. While it’s a little disappointing that the two sequels are destined for Netflix rather than theaters, I’m just happy this world is continuing in some form. And throwing Kathryn Freakin’ Hahn into the mix only sweetens the deal. I can’t wait to see this.