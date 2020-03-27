Killing Eve season 3 was originally supposed to arrive on April 26. But since we’re all currently stuck in our houses craving new content, the TV gods are taking pity on us and giving us the show two weeks early. The third season of the hit series is now arriving on April 12, and after releasing a plethora of teasers, there’s finally a trailer to bring us back into the deadly world of Eve and Villanelle.

Killing Eve Season 3 Trailer

I know more than a few people were disappointed with Killing Eve season 2, but I remain hooked. While I agree that the show could use more input from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the story of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) remains compelling (although I’ll admit there’s only so far this story can go before it starts to get repetitive). Season 2 ended with Villanelle shooting – and presumably killing – Eve. But of course, Eve can’t be dead, or else there wouldn’t be a show.

Season 3 “continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls.” Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell all return, joined by new cast members Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina.

The big news here is that the show is returning earlier than expected. Originally set for an April 26 release, the series will now return to BBC America and AMC on April 12. “We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”