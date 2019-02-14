Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s dark, twisted, hilarious, sexy, weird series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will be back for more bloodshed soon. The second season arrives in April, and while we wait for that to arrive, a new trailer is here – just in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch the Killing Eve season 2 trailer below.

Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer

It took me a while to finally sit down and watch Killing Eve. I had heard nothing but praise for the series after its debut, but simply did not have the time to give it a look. When I finally did, I was thrilled to see the hype was justified. The show really is that good, and it’s not like anything else on TV right now. Blending tones, from dark drama to laugh-out-loud humor, Killing Eve draws you in and doesn’t let up.

At the end of season 1, MI5 officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) finally caught up with Villanelle / Oksana Astankova . (Jodie Comer), the highly effective (and deadly) assassin she’d been tracking the entire season. Both women are obsessed with each other, and that obsession appeared to finally be coming to a head in a big, romanti moment. But it wasn’t – not quite. Instead, Eve stabbed Villanelle, and Villanelle then managed to escape.

Season 2 will delve even further into Villanelle’s mysterious backstory. “What we really explore is these flickers of moments, where we feel like we’re getting in there of who she was and is,” Jodie Comer said recently. “She is forced into situations where she has to try and be honest, and I think that’s really interesting for the audience to see.”

According to TV Guide, the second season will pick up literally 30 seconds after season 1 ended. There’s also going to be a new female assassin thrown into the mix, which will apparently complicate matters for both Eve and Villanelle. “Of course, what is without a doubt is that Eve has a particular sense for women and female assassins,” said executive producer Emerald Fennel. “So what is really interesting is saying well, what do we do when somebody else comes along? Do we find out that Eve is a female assassin expert or is she a Villanelle expert? What does that mean for her, for Carolyn, for her job… Suddenly there’s someone between them for the first time.”

Killing Eve season 2 premieres April 7, 2019.