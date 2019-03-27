If you’re not obsessed with Killing Eve yet, you must not have begun watching it. The highly addictive comedy-thriller series from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is returning for an all new season, and the final trailer is here. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are back as TV’s strangest but most interesting duo – Oh as an obsessive MI6 agent, and Comer as the psychopathic assassin she’s trying to catch. Watch the Killing Eve season 2 trailer below.

Killing Eve Season 2 Trailer

One of the best (if not the best) shows on TV right now is Killing Eve. The series feels unlike anything else around right now, and the lead performances of Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are both dynamite. I don’t know how many seasons a series like this has in it, but I hope it lasts as long as possible, because I can’t get enough of it (read my review of season 2 here, where I describe the series as “A brilliant blend of supremely dark comedy and obsessive character drama”).

Season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off – 30 seconds later, in fact. Once again, Oh’s Eve is on the trail of Comer’s Villanelle, with the two very different women remaining obsessed with each other. This trailer highlights the aftermath of the season 1 finale, in which Eve stabbed Villanelle. Villanelle ends up in the hospital, but she doesn’t want to stay put for too long. Here’s the season synopsis:

Killing Eve is the story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act: Eve, an MI6 operative, and Villanelle, the beautiful, psychopathic assassin that she has been tasked to find. Season 2 begins 30 seconds after the final episode of the first season; Eve is reeling and Villanelle has disappeared. Eve has no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead, and now both of them are in deep trouble. Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does, but unfortunately, she’s not the only person looking for her.

Killing Eve season 2 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8pm/7c on BBCA and AMC.