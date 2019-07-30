Martin Scorsese is getting the band back together for Killers of the Flower Moon. The filmmaker is currently scouting locations for his true crime saga, and while it was previously reported that he would reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio for the flick, it’s now been revealed that Robert De Niro might be a part of the cast as well. This would mark the first time Scorsese worked with both DiCaprio and De Niro in the same feature film.

Scorsese. DiCaprio. De Niro. Too good to be true? Maybe, maybe not. Martin Scorsese’s upcoming The Irishman reunites the legendary director with frequent collaborator Robert De Niro for the first time since 1995’s Casino – and now it sounds like the duo is ready to work together again. Scorsese is currently in Osage County, Oklahoma scouting locations for his upcoming adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon, and during the scouting, the director allegedly let slip the news that De Niro would have a role in the film.

Flower Moon deals with the true story of the murders of several wealthy members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s, and Scorsese’s scouting resulted in a meeting with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. According to Standing Bear (via the Tulsa World), Scorsese said that De Niro will be in the film. This news has yet to be confirmed by anyone directly involved with the production, so take it as a rumor for now – but it seems legit.

Killers of the Flower Moon is one of several projects Scorsese has been mulling over for some time, and his location scouting indicates it’s going to be his next picture. It’s already been reported that the movie would reunite him with his other frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio and De Niro have worked together before, but they’ve never worked together on a Scorsese feature (they did both appear in the Scorsese-directed short film The Audition, though).

Here’s the Flower Moon synopsis: