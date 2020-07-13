Kelly Preston, the actress best known for her roles in Jerry Maguire and Twins, has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband John Travolta announced her death on social media late Sunday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta shared on Instagram.

Preston passed away on the morning of July 12 following a battle with breast cancer, a family representative revealed to People Magazine. Preston had chosen to “keep her fight private,” the representative said, undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”

“She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched,” the representative continued. “Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Preston was born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, and lived in various countries during her youth, including Iraq and Australia. It was in Australia that she was discovered as a 16-year-old by a photographer and began to get work in commercials. She would go on to pursue a career in acting after studying the University of Southern California, landing her first major movie role in Mischief in 1985. She starred in a series of films in the mid-80s including Secret Admirer (1985), SpaceCamp (1986), and Twins (1988). She would get her biggest roles yet in the ’90s starring opposite Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire (1996) and Kevin Costner in For Love of the Game (1999). Her most recent role was alongside her husband Travolta in Gotti, though she has one film, Off The Rails, that has yet to be released.

Preston is survived by her husband, Oscar winner and fellow Scientologist John Travolta, to whom she has been married since 1991, and their children Ella and Benjamin. Preston’s death comes 11 years after Preston and Travolta lost their son Jett in 2009, at age 16.

