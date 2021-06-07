Want to see Mary Elizabeth Winstead get the drop on her enemies? The first Kate teaser is here to remind us that creative assassins who are seeking revenge don’t only attack from street level – sometimes they can come from above. Be sure to make a note of that next time you think about poisoning a ruthless assassin and expecting her to not try to kill you. Check out the first footage below.



Kate Teaser

This footage/motion poster was released as part of the first day of Netflix’s Geeked Week, and it showcases the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actress in another action role following her excellent supporting turn as the ultra-serious assassin character Huntress in 2020’s underrated DC movie Birds of Prey.

It Looks Like Crank, But With Heart

This film’s logline: “After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.” Sounds like writer Umair Aleem may have seen Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor’s 2006 modern action classic Crank and wanted to take a similar premise and inject a bit of heart into it. (Crank stars Jason Statham as a man who is poisoned and has to keep his heart rate elevated to stay alive long enough to get revenge. It’s great.)

Aleem previously wrote a 2015 action thriller called Extraction – not the Chris Hemsworth Netflix movie, but one starring Bruce Willis and Kellan Lutz that practically no one saw. And when I say no one saw it, I mean no one: it had a $12 million budget and barely cracked $700,000 at the worldwide box office. Yikes.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, whose only other feature directing credit is 2016’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War, directed Kate. The film is produced by Bryan Unkeless, Patrick Newall, and Kelly McCormick of 87eleven, the action/stunt production company that’s run by Chad Stahelski (the John Wick films) and David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs and Shaw). Leitch is executive producing Kate, and knowing that he and McCormick are on board should make fans of high-quality action cinema breathe a sigh of relief.

The rest of the cast includes Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat), Miyavi (Kong: Skull Island), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill Vol. 1), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games), and newcomer Miku Martineau.

Kate will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 10, 2021.