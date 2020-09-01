There have been an abundance of bad ideas in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World universe. Opening a flashy park full of bloodthirsty predators that have been shown to easily escape their cages and kill dozens of people is No. 1 with a bullet. But pretty high up there is hosting a summer camp for teens on Isla Nublar. But that’s the premise of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the new Dreamworks Animation series for Netflix geared toward a younger demographic. But though the blood and gore may be downplayed, the scares are just as big in the newly released Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous trailer.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Trailer

An eight-episode animated series from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment, Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen to experience the “once-in-a-lifetime” adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But, naturally, all hell breaks loose when the dinosaurs escape and wreak havoc on the island, and the campers, unable to reach the outside world, are forced to band together to survive.

Paul-Mikél Williams stars as resident dinosaur expert Darius, Jenna Ortega plays “social media sensation” Brooklynn, Ryan Potter is “self-appointed VIP” Kenji, Raini Rodriguez voices the “gregarious and enthusiastic” Sammy, Sean Giambrone is “sensitive and bookish” Ben, and Kausar Mohammed plays world-class athlete Yaz. Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell also star in recurring roles as camp counselors.

The animation looks pretty great, but can the premise sustain eight episodes of fairly bloodless scares? That’s the big question for the series, which hits all the beats you expect for a Jurassic World spin-off, and ends the trailer on a fairly ominous cliffhanger.

The series was developed by Zack Stentz, who also doubles as consulting producer. Lane Lueras also serves as executive producer alongside franchise creator Spielberg, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and longtime franchise producer Frank Marshall.

Here is the synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous premieres on Netflix on September 18, 2020.