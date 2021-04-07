In the summer of 2018, comic book writer Mark Millar, who is behind titles like Kingsman and Kick-Ass, struck a deal with Netflix to create his own “Millarworld” — a brand of movies and TV shows for the streaming service based on his work. And finally, we’re about to see the first one. Jupiter’s Legacy is based on Millar’s 2013 comic series inspired by the Golden Age of Comics, about the intergenerational conflict between the old heroes and the new. Watch the Jupiter’s Legacy trailer below.

Jupiter’s Legacy Trailer

Teen angst and Josh Duhamel (Transformers) in old-age make-up is the gist of the Jupiter’s Legacy trailer, which unfolds across two different time periods. One story arc takes place in the 1920s amid the Wall Street financial crisis as Sheldon Sampson (Duhamel) takes his wife Grace Sampson (Leslie Bibb) and brother Walter Sampson (Ben Daniels), along with George Hutchence (Matt Lanter) and Fitz Small (Mike Wade), on a journey to an island that Sheldon has been seeing in visions. It’s that journey that ends up giving them superpowers and inspires them to form the superhero team The Union.

But 120 years later, the world is a different place, and a new generation of reluctant superheroes are preparing to step into the limelight. Except for Sheldon and Grace’s kids, who would very much not like to be the “ideal” their parents represent. “Imagine The Incredibles, but the kids were a nightmare,” Millar said in an interview about the Netflix series recently, which seems to accurately capture the tone of Jupiter’s Legacy. The Incredibles but “realistic.” But the problem is that we’re starting to see a saturation of those kind of “subversive” comic book stories, such as with Amazon’s Invincible animated series, based on the Robert Kirkman comics, and even that Superman & Lois CW series. What does Jupiter’s Legacy have to offer that the many others don’t? For one, Josh Duhamel in that white wig. That’s pretty neat.

Jupiter’s Legacy also stars Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies) and Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties).

Here is the synopsis for Jupiter’s Legacy:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

Jupiter’s Legacy premieres on Netflix on May 7, 2021.