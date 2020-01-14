Not content with having the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, Warner Bros. has decided to put Todd Phillips‘ Joker back in theaters to capitalize on all of its recent awards attention. The Joker rerelease will hit more than 750 theaters in North America starting this Friday, January 17.



A Joker Rerelease is Imminent

Hey, did you hear? Hollywood made a movie about Batman’s arch-nemesis, and apparently the Academy loves it. On second thought, that may be understating things – they’re rabid for it. Like, so wild for it that Joker earned eleven Oscar nominations. That’s almost as many as a single film can get! What’s that, you ask? Why do they love it so much? That’s a good question, because the movie itself is kind of an unfocused mess. But it looks a lot like a Martin Scorsese movie from the 1980s, so I imagine that aesthetic familiarity played well to the largely old and white members of the voting body. And even people who really don’t care for the movie acknowledge that Joaquin Phoenix turns in another amazing performance in the lead role, and since actors are the largest section of the Academy, maybe that has something to do with it. Are we looking at our next Best Picture winner, and the first comic book movie to win that enviable award? We’ll find out early next month at the Oscars ceremony.

“With the continued interest in Joker as a result of its recognition during this exciting awards season, we wanted to give audiences the chance to see the film on the big screen, whether for the first time or again,” said Jeff Goldstein, WB’s president of domestic distribution.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis and a trailer, just to refresh your memory of a movie that first came out a little more than three months ago: