“This table is Switzerland,” Scarlett Johansson‘s Rosie declares in the new Jojo Rabbit clip — which is a bit of a different game to play with her son Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) than “The floor is lava.” Because there’s not much fun to be had in this game between mother and son at political odds in World War II Germany. Rosie is tired of war and the oppressive Nazi regime, while Jojo is fully indoctrinated into the Nazi beliefs, passionately declaring that Germany will defeat its enemies. It’s certainly a different kind of dinner-time argument in the new Jojo Rabbit clip below.

Jojo Rabbit Clip

The visual irony of Johansson’s Rosie wearily declaring their dinner table a neutral zone for politics while an invisible Hitler (Taika Waititi) makes exaggerated faces at her is top notch comedy. But that’s just the kind of humor that director and star Waititi excels at in his anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit. The film follows the titular Jojo (newcomer Griffin Davis) who yearns to fight for his country, but slowly learns that the Nazi regime isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

For that message of anti-hate, Jojo Rabbit has earned critical raves — and a few dissenters — since it made its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. /Film reviewer Chris Evangelista was one of those raves, writing in his review that “Jojo Rabbit wants to ascribe to the belief that there’s always a chance for redemption and that the best way to stamp out evil is to allow kindness to prevail.”

Here is the synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:

Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Jojo Rabbit opens in theaters on October 18, 2019.