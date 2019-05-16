John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum blasts into theaters this week. In honor of the return of Keanu Reeves and his many methods of killing people, we have an exclusive John Wick: Chapter 3 visual soundtrack for you to feast your ears and eyes on. The visual soundtrack features a selection of cuts from the score Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard, along with footage from the film. Check it out below.

John Wick Chapter 3 Visual Soundtrack

John Wick: Chapter 3 is an absolute blast from beginning to end. As I wrote in my review, the movie “takes the series to new heights, upping the stakes, expanding the mythology, and unleashing one jaw-dropping action sequence after another, to a point where it becomes damn near euphoric. John Wick 3 is a bone-cracking, horse-kicking, dog-biting, book-smashing, ax-throwing action masterpiece.”

One constant element that keeps the action moving is the pulsing, pounding score from Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard. Varese Sarabande and Music.Film Recordings will release the John Wick 3 soundtrack digitally May 17 and on CD May 31, and the video above provides a great sampling of the music that runs through the film, along with several big action beats and other images.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17, 2019. The full track list for the soundtrack is below.

1. Parabellum (Opening Titles)

2. Tick Tock Mr. Wick

3. Taxi Ride

4. Excomunicado

5. Rain Chase

6. Antique Gun Assembly

7. J.W. Horse Whisperer

8. Dance of the Two Wolves

9. The Adjudicator

10. Wick In Morocco

11. Kill What You Love

12. Continental Morocco

13. Desert Walk

14. Elder Tent Offering

15. He Shot My Dog

16. Grand Central Station

17. Cycle Samurais

18. The Glass House

19. Deconsecrated

20. Winter At The Continental

21. Shotgun Hot Tub

22. Glass House Fight

23. Zero vs Wick

24. Really Pissed Off (End Credits)