Exclusive ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Visual Soundtrack Prepares You for War
Posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum blasts into theaters this week. In honor of the return of Keanu Reeves and his many methods of killing people, we have an exclusive John Wick: Chapter 3 visual soundtrack for you to feast your ears and eyes on. The visual soundtrack features a selection of cuts from the score Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard, along with footage from the film. Check it out below.
John Wick Chapter 3 Visual Soundtrack
John Wick: Chapter 3 is an absolute blast from beginning to end. As I wrote in my review, the movie “takes the series to new heights, upping the stakes, expanding the mythology, and unleashing one jaw-dropping action sequence after another, to a point where it becomes damn near euphoric. John Wick 3 is a bone-cracking, horse-kicking, dog-biting, book-smashing, ax-throwing action masterpiece.”
One constant element that keeps the action moving is the pulsing, pounding score from Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard. Varese Sarabande and Music.Film Recordings will release the John Wick 3 soundtrack digitally May 17 and on CD May 31, and the video above provides a great sampling of the music that runs through the film, along with several big action beats and other images.
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17, 2019. The full track list for the soundtrack is below.
1. Parabellum (Opening Titles)
2. Tick Tock Mr. Wick
3. Taxi Ride
4. Excomunicado
5. Rain Chase
6. Antique Gun Assembly
7. J.W. Horse Whisperer
8. Dance of the Two Wolves
9. The Adjudicator
10. Wick In Morocco
11. Kill What You Love
12. Continental Morocco
13. Desert Walk
14. Elder Tent Offering
15. He Shot My Dog
16. Grand Central Station
17. Cycle Samurais
18. The Glass House
19. Deconsecrated
20. Winter At The Continental
21. Shotgun Hot Tub
22. Glass House Fight
23. Zero vs Wick
24. Really Pissed Off (End Credits)
Skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.