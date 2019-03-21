Everyone is waiting for John Wick. The titular assassin in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum finds himself the target of an army of assassins after be broke the rules at the prestigious Continental, the assassins hotel which forbids any violence within its walls. But to be fair, they shot first. Watch the latest John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer below.

John Wick Chapter 3 Trailer

Picking up shortly after the events of John Wick: Chapter 2, Parabellum finds our titular hero on the run and excommunicado from the Contintental after killing crime lord within its walls. With a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bloodthirsty killers on his trail, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) turns to the few allies he has, which includes Halle Berry’s assassin Sofia and her dogs. Joining Sofia are a slew of several new characters from the assassin’s guild and the High Table, most of whom want to see John Wick dead.

That includes Anjelica Huston as The Director, a member of the High Table who is one of John Wick’s few key allies, Asia Kate Dillon as The Adjudicator, another member of the High Table, and Mark Dacascos as Zero, an assassin with a personal vendetta against John Wick. All of these new characters — including the German Shepherds — got their own character teasers debuted by IGN earlier this week leading up to the trailer.

Joining Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Jason Mantzoukas.

Here is the synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum:

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum blasts into theaters May 17, 2019.