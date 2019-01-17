John Wick is back, and he’s ready to kill everyone. In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves returns for the third entry in the wildly popular action franchise, once again playing a legendary hitman who just can’t seem to catch a break. John is on the run this time, having broken the rules of the Continental, the fancy-pants hotel all assassins like to chill at. Watch the John Wick: Chapter 3 trailer below.

John Wick: Chapter 3 Trailer

I don’t know about you, but I’m more than ready for more Wick. He rides a horse in this one, people! A horse! I distinctly remember seeing the poster and trailer for the first John Wick, and thinking, “What is this, a joke?” The movie was being sold as “Keanu Reeves kills people who killed his dog,” and while I certainly understand that mentality – if anyone hurt my dogs, I’d go crazy – it seemed rather silly. But lo and behold, John Wick turned out to be incredible, and helped revitalize Keanu Reeves’ career. It’s not so much that Reeves needed a comeback. It was more that we, the movie-going public, needed to be reminded of how much fun it was to watch Reeves on the big screen. It helped matters that the film was highly stylish, and seemed to exist in its own unique universe, complete with world building.

John Wick: Chapter 2 kept the momentum going, and while I personally don’t think it was quite as amazing as the first film, it was still a blast to watch. And now here we are, with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Reeves is back again, all dressed up and ready to shoot his way through any situation. In this third outing, John “is on the run for two reasons…he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members.”

All of this sounds good. And since this is a John Wick movie, it’s safe to assume dogs will be involved in some capacity (and hopefully those dogs won’t be killed; we’ve had enough of that in this franchise, thank you very much).

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Mark Dacascos, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, and Anjelica Huston, blasts into theaters May 17, 2019.