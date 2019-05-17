John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum closes out the worst week in Keanu Reeves‘ titular hitman’s life, but opens a new chapter in the ever-expanding John Wick universe. With the end of the third John Wick movie, we see our characters dramatically shifting alliances and sides, with an exhausted John Wick once again at the center. But what could it all mean for a potential John Wick 4?

We dive into what the John Wick 3 ending could mean for the future of the franchise, and whether John Wick will ever get that long-deserved nap.

Spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum below.

Taking Back the Continental

In the third act of John Wick: Chapter 3, The Continental becomes a battleground for a war waged between hotel manager Winston (Ian McShane) and the High Table, represented by the Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon) and her legions of armed assassins. The war breaks out when John Wick refuses to take Winston’s life after he had been given the chance by the High Table to get back in their good graces. In response, the Adjudicator deconsecrates The Continental, which loses its status as a sanctuary for assassins and transforms into a labyrinthine battleground for the high-stakes battles fought by John, Charon, and a team of concierges while Winston sips brandy in his lavish vault in the basement.

After John and Charon bulldoze through the High Table’s army, the Adjudicator calls for a parlay with Winston. Winston reveals his true intention: to make a show of power so that the High Table wouldn’t question his ability again. Impressed, the Adjudicator lets his brief rebellion slide, in exchange for John Wick’s life. To John’s chagrin, Winston fires several bullets at him, the force throwing him off the building where he lands in a crumpled heap on the street below. But to the Adjudicator’s shock (but not the audience’s), a few minutes later, John Wick’s body has mysteriously disappeared.

Break the Table

Deep in the underbelly of New York City, the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) is recovering from receiving seven cuts for the seven bullets he had given John Wick in Chapter 2. Though those deep cuts by Zero’s (Mark Dacascos) sword had seemed fatal, the Bowery King is revealed to be clumsily stitched together and very much alive — sitting on a new throne in front of which a barely-alive John Wick is unceremoniously dumped by the Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas).

The best work happens under the table, the Bowery King proclaims with a smirk, inviting John Wick into his new war against the High Table. And with the look of pure vengeance on John Wick’s face, it seems like he’s in for the fight.

The two sides are now established between the High Table and the Bowery King, with John Wick teaming up with the King to seek vengeance against the friend who betrayed him, Winston. This opens the door for John Wick 4 to expand beyond the scrappy first film’s wildest dreams: with a worldwide war between the assassins under the High Table and the Bowery King’s army of homeless killers, with John Wick by their side.

And the Bowery King could gain even more allies in the individuals who found themselves punished for helping John Wick — there’s the killer ballerinas of Angelica Huston‘s Director, who received a hole in her hands for transporting John to Casablanca. And there’s Halle Berry‘s Sofia, a manager of her own hotel in Casablanca who may find her relationship with the High Table rocky after she teamed up with John. Where does Winston fall in all of this? On the side of the High Table for now, though he seems like a person who would switch alliances as they suit him. For now, he better watch out for John Wick, who is once again on the hunt.