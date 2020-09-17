Watch an Exclusive Clip from the Alejandro Jodorowsky 4K Restoration Collection
Posted on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
ABKCO Films’ Alejandro Jodorowsky: 4K Restoration Collection arrives this week, and in honor of the massive box set, we’re debuting an exclusive clip featuring the filmmaker discussing his film Fando y Lis. You can check out the clip below along with details on the box set, which includes Fando y Lis, El Topo, and The Holy Mountain.
Jodorowsky 4K Restoration Collection Clip
BOOK
- A 78-page booklet with exclusive photos, new essays, original reviews, and interviews offer incredible detail, perspective, and insight into the films and mind of maestro Alejandro Jodorowsky.
- 6 double-sided vintage lobby card reproductions from the original German releases, as well as six unique production photos from both El Topo and The Holy Mountain.
- An exclusive, 16×20-inch (403mmx510mm) double-sided color poster featuring two of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s most revered and celebrated works: El Topo (1970) and The Holy Mountain (1973).
- All Blu-rays come in individual thin-line digipaks with reversible, color artwork in a high-quality slipcase.
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- La Cravate, Jodorowsky’s compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s The Transposed Heads
- La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet’s feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Jean ‘Moebius’ Giraud and Peter Gabriel
- “Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis”, a new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio
- Primary Language Spanish
- English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Image gallery
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky who stars in El Topo
- New 1:85:1 widescreen presentation approved by the director
- The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview with Jodorowsky filmed in 2007
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Image Gallery
- Original Spanish soundtrack
- English Dub Track
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- El Topo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) CD
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- “Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain”, a new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky’s Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky’s personal assistant, remembers acting in El Topo and The Holy Mountain and his time spent with the director
- “The A to Z of The Holy Mountain”, a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb
- Deleted Scenes with commentary by Jodorowsky
- “The Tarot”, a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Image Gallery
- Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
- The Holy Mountain Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
- Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Uncompressed 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Downloadable extras, Interviews plus digital Booklet.
- Original trailer