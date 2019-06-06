Jessica Jones returns for its third and final season this month, bringing an end to the era of Marvel Netflix shows. Once again, super-powered private eye Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will have to face some emotional demons while using her mighty fists to punch the hell out of people. Watch the Jessica Jones season 3 trailer below.

Jessica Jones Season 3 Trailer

Jessica Jones season 1 was fantastic. In fact, I’d go so far as to say it was the best Marvel show on Netflix. Then came season 2! It started off strong, but ran out of steam fast. The reason: pacing. Like most Marvel Netflix shows, season 2 suffered from stretching too little story over too many episodes. Now, season 3 will close things out. Here’s hoping it’s more like season 1, and less like season 2. The final season’s synopsis is below:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

In addition to Ritter and Taylor, season three features Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Trilogy), Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle). Ritter will also be making her directorial debut this season. The series is executive produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (Dexter) and Jeph Loeb.

It’s weird to think that a few years ago, the Netflix properties were some of Netflix’s hottest original programs. Now, the streaming service has amassed a constantly expanding roster of originals, and feels they have no need for the Marvel shows. Will there be a future for Jessica Jones, and the rest of her Netflix pals? There’s always a chance they could end up on Disney+, the Disney streaming service. But I’m pretty sure this is the end, at least for this version of the character. A reboot certainly isn’t out of the question, should the interest be there.

Jessica Jones season 3 premieres on Netflix June 14, 2019.