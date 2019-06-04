There will be no more supervillains telling Krysten Ritter to smile, now she’s telling people what to do. The star of Jessica Jones makes her directorial debut in the third and final season of the Marvel-Netflix comic book series to direct an episode centering on Rachael Taylor‘s Trish. Netflix has released a new Jessica Jones season 3 featurette which shows Ritter stepping behind the camera for the first time in the series and in her career.

Jessica Jones Season 3 Featurette

Before Captain Marvel, there was Jessica Jones, Marvel’s first female-led title that dared to show a complicated, flawed female superhero struggling with very real issues. When the show debuted, it left a massive impact on the pop culture community at large with its searing depiction of sexual assault and trauma. But it left an even bigger impact on its star, Krysten Ritter who, for the first time, steps behind the camera to take on directing duties.

“Jessica Jones has been a big chunk of my adult life now,” Ritter says in the Jessica Jones season 3 featurette showing the actress in the director’s chair. Ritter directs the second episode of season 3, which centers on Taylor’s Trish, Jessica’s radio DJ friend-turned-vigilante.

“I wanted to have that opportunity to grow and challenge myself with my crew and my cast members,” Ritter added. “We’ve had so many amazing directors on our show that have been so generous with me, so I feel like I’ve had a lot of great influences along the way.”

Along with Ritter and Taylor, the Jessica Jones season 3 cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth, and Rebecca DeMornay.

Here is the synopsis for Jessica Jones season 3:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Jessica Jones season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 14, 2019.