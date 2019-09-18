Casting Val Kilmer and Melissa Benoist in a Batman v. Superman satire may prove to be a stroke of genius for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot director Kevin Smith, who brings back his beloved stoner duo for another big-screen adventure. This time, they’re setting out to stop another film adaptation of the comic book that they inspired, Bluntman and Chronic. But in the new Jay and Silent Bob Reboot clip, the pair end up being more flattered by the portrayal of the Supergirl star as a female version of the stoner superhero Chronic, fighting Kilmer’s Bluntman. Also Tommy Chong is there. Watch the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot clip below.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Clip

The new Jay and Silent Bob Reboot clip shows Jason Mewes and Smith’s titular stoners in the theater watching the latest Bluntman and Chronic movie: a gritty reboot in which Supergirl star Melissa Benoist suits up as the new female Chronic, while Batman Forever star Val Kilmer puts on the cape to play Bluntman. You’ve also got a cameo from Tommy Chong as Alfred, because of course you do.

Smith has assembled an all-star cast for the latest Jay and Silent Bob installment, which includes Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Fred Armisen, Rosario Dawson, Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson, Jason Lee, and Kate Micucci. While it’s a bit of a shame that Affleck couldn’t suit up one more time to play Bluntman, at least we can probably expect another Good Will Hunting spoof.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot:

When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it again!

Chances to see Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in theaters are limited. The movie is being released by Fathom Events in over 600 theaters in the United States on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. local time. It will then play again on Thursday, October 17 as part of a double feature with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back starting at 7 p.m. local time. Both of the screenings will also have some exclusive bonus content accompanying them. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes will tour the film in select markets as part of The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, which will be starting in Chicago on October 21, 2019.

Tickets are on sale right now for the Fathom Events screenings.