Barbara Crampton is a minister’s wife turned vampire in Jakob’s Wife, the new horror film from director Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor). Crampton’s character, Anne, feels like she’s been stuck in a rut for 30 years, but that all changes when she ends up attacked by someone…or something. Coming away from the attack with bite marks on her neck and a newfound thirst for blood, Anne’s entire existence is about to change. Watch the Jakob’s Wife trailer below.

Jakob’s Wife Trailer

Is Barbara Crampton the busiest woman in horror? The iconic actress is constantly working, and it feels like not a year goes by without her popping-up in a handful of indie horror films. This is not a complaint – Crampton is great, and it’s always nice to see her get to do her thing. Jakob’s Wife reunites her with her We Are Still Here co-star Larry Fessenden, who plays her husband, Jakob. Here’s the synopsis:

Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Crampton also produced the film, and said in a statement: “To me, Jakob’s Wife is everything I value in a horror film: a strong narrative with characters you care about, who learn something about themselves and the world around them, classic tropes utilized in a new way and practical SFX used to enhance the drama and please the devoted horror fan.”

Director Travis Stevens added: “The goal was to create scenes that allowed her to stretch as a performer, to deconstruct her status as an icon, and present a character who has lived and loved with just as much experience as Barbara herself has. We had to make sure the audience could sense a real transformation.”

In addition to Crampton and Fessenden, Jakob’s Wife also stars Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, and Phil Brooks (AKA CM Punk). The film will premiere at SXSW, and we have an interview with director Travis Stevens about it right here. Beyond that, Jakob’s Wife will arrive in theaters, On Demand, and on digital on April 16.