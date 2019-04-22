Behold! The first official look at It Chapter 2! Featuring James McAvoy as…James McAvoy. Okay, the actor is actually playing the adult version of Bill Denbrough, but when you boil this pic down, it’s pretty much James McAvoy, rocking a plaid shirt. And possibly on a bike. A silver bike, if you will. McAvoy is one of the many impressive cast members playing the adult Losers’ Club in the upcoming horror sequel, and while this isn’t a mind-blowing image, we’ll take what we can get. See the It Chapter 2 first look below.

It and It Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti took to Instagram to wish James McAvoy a very happy, handsome birthday. That’s nice of him, but as an added bonus, Muschietti also gave us our first official look at It Chapter 2. As far as first looks go, this isn’t going to knock your socks off, I guess. That said, from McAvoy’s stance here, I think it’s clear that he’s leaning on a bike. Anyone who’s read Stephen King’s It will remember that when the adult Bill returns to Derry, Maine, he ends up discovering his childhood bike Silver in a junk shop. The bike ends up playing a major part in the very end of the book, but I won’t spoil the details, in case they pop-up in the movie.

While I’m happy to have any sort of look at this movie, I’d really like it if Warner Bros. got around to releasing a trailer soon. I was convinced they’d have it ready in time for Pet Sematary, for maximum Stephen King crossover potential. When that didn’t happen, I assumed the It Chapter 2 trailer would arrive in front of The Curse of La Llorona, another Warner Bros. horror property. But that didn’t happen either. This is a bit strange, since we’re well overdue for some sort of footage release. The first It hit theaters in September 2017, and the first official trailer dropped at the end of March. Now, It Chapter 2 has a September release date as well, and yet we’re almost into May, and still haven’t seen anything. What are you waiting for, Pennywise? Get your clowny ass out here, on the double. If I had to venture a guess at this point, I’d say the trailer would be ready in time for Godzilla: King of the Monsters on May 31, but I sure hope we don’t have to wait that long.

In It Chapter 2, the adult Losers’ Club returns to Derry 27 years after the first film to once again battle Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård). James McAvoy stars as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Jay Ryan as Ben, James Ransone as Eddie, and Andy Bean as Stanley.

The original younger actors will be back as well: Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie.

It Chapter 2 opens September 6, 2019.