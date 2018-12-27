How long does it take for a movie about Space Hitler and dinosaurs to make it to the big screen? Too long, it seems. Iron Sky: The Coming Race has been in the works for two years and had already released a trailer last year, but finally (blissfully), this baffling sequel will go on to theaters. Kind of.

Iron Sky The Coming Race Trailer

Following the cult success of the 2012 “Nazis in space” movie Iron Sky, Iron Sky: The Coming Race brings us back to the Nazi moon base, which is overtaken with refugees who have fled planet Earth, along with dinosaurs, apparently. The film stars Lara Rossi in the lead role of Obi Washington, Vladimir Burlakov and Kit Dale, with Julia Dietze andUdo Kier, both from first Iron Sky, as they return to the Nazi moonbase to escape from Earth’s nuclear devastation.

The first trailers for this movie popped up in 2017, but it still hasn’t made it to theaters yet — though I can’t imagine why. Crowdfunded on Indiegogo, the sequel to the Finnish-German-Australian film is directed by Timo Vuorensola, who returns to the world that he helped create in Iron Sky, with the help of screenwriter Dalan Musson. The film will finally make its “Fan World Premiere” in January 2019 in Helsinki, though a U.S. release is yet to be determined. Oh no, how could we ever be deprived of the space Hitler movie.

Here is the official synopsis for Iron Sky: The Coming Race:

Twenty years after the events of Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race and their army of dinosaurs.

Iron Sky: The Coming Race will have its Fan World Premiere in Helsinki, Finland on January 16, 2019.