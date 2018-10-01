First published in 1943, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince has been translated into 300 languages, sold nearly two million copies annually, and has become one of the best-selling books in history. The new documentary Invisible Essence: The Little Prince attempts to get to the heart of what makes this story so special. Below, we have the exclusive debut of the Invisible Essence: The Little Prince trailer and poster.

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince Trailer

“Apart from the Bible, there’s no other book that’s been read by so many people.” That’s how the Invisible Essence trailer starts off, and that’s certainly a bold claim. But the statistics back it up – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince is one of the best-selling books ever published. Charles Officer‘s documentary delves into both the history of the book and its author, and attempts to distill that essence. The documentary follows several subjects, including “a seven year-old blind Pakistani-Canadian boy who absorbs The Little Prince for the first time,” as well as Mark Osborne (director of the animated film The Little Prince), Rupi Kaur (Poet, New York Times Bestselling Author), and Olivier and Francois D’Agay, the great nephew and nephew of Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

In addition to the trailer above, you can see the poster for the film below.

Invisible Essence opens on October 16, 2018.