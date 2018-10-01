Exclusive: ‘Invisible Essence: The Little Prince’ Trailer Chronicles the Legacy of a Classic
Posted on Monday, October 1st, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
First published in 1943, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince has been translated into 300 languages, sold nearly two million copies annually, and has become one of the best-selling books in history. The new documentary Invisible Essence: The Little Prince attempts to get to the heart of what makes this story so special. Below, we have the exclusive debut of the Invisible Essence: The Little Prince trailer and poster.
Invisible Essence: The Little Prince Trailer
“Apart from the Bible, there’s no other book that’s been read by so many people.” That’s how the Invisible Essence trailer starts off, and that’s certainly a bold claim. But the statistics back it up – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince is one of the best-selling books ever published. Charles Officer‘s documentary delves into both the history of the book and its author, and attempts to distill that essence. The documentary follows several subjects, including “a seven year-old blind Pakistani-Canadian boy who absorbs The Little Prince for the first time,” as well as Mark Osborne (director of the animated film The Little Prince), Rupi Kaur (Poet, New York Times Bestselling Author), and Olivier and Francois D’Agay, the great nephew and nephew of Antoine de Saint-Exupery.
In addition to the trailer above, you can see the poster for the film below.
Invisible Essence opens on October 16, 2018.
Invisible Essence explores the legacy of The Little Prince, 75 years after its initial publication. Taking the theme “What is essential is invisible to the eye” the production is creating a cinematic meditation on how what is essential to our humanity are often the things we cannot always see. Reflecting on this theme and characters in the book, our cast of diverse subjects will offer a symphony of critical perspectives and ideas that illuminate who we have become, what we have learned, and how we exist in the world today.