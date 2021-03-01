Be prepared for a new brand of superhero — but one that is animated in a style that looks a lot like the old heroes of popular ’90s and early 2000s series like X-Men: The Animated Series. But instead of gearing to kids, Invincible, created by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, is aimed at adults. Watch the new Invincible clip below.

Invincible Clip

An Invincible panel at the IGN Fan Fest assembled Invincible writer and executive producer Robert Kirkman with cast members Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, and Jason Mantzoukas to preview the “savage brutality” of the upcoming Amazon animated series, and tease a new clip from the show. In the clip, Yeun’s teenage son of a superhero Mark Grayson finally discovers his superpowers after a particularly bad day at school and at his part-time job — and possibly kills someone with a flying garbage bag.

“It’s a very mature show, very much like the comics,” Kirkman teased at the panel. “It’s also essentially an hour-long drama that just happens to be animated, which is very cool.”

The show is notable for using a familiar superhero art style that evokes the likes of kid-friendly shows like X-Men: Evolution or Spider-Man: The Animated Series. But Invincible is very much not that, featuring plenty of graphic violence and blood, a little of which we see in the above clip. And while the dissonance of seeing such violence play out in such a clean animation style is part of the appeal of Invincible, Kirkman teased that a live-action movie adaptation is also in the cards.

“It’s in the works,” Kirkman said. “It’s taking a lot longer than this animated series took, but I wouldn’t rule it out for the future, and it’s looking pretty good.”

The show will also include the voices of Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

Invincible is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), and Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars). The series debuts on Amazon Prime with the first three episodes available on March 26, 2021 and then episodes will be released weekly after that through April 30, 2021.

See the full IGN panel below.