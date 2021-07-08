As hard as it is to believe, this September will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. That means you can expect to see a plethora of documentaries and other programming highlighting that milestone – because that’s just how these things go. One such look back at the fateful day will be the Apple TV+ documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room. The doc will be narrated by Jeff Daniels, and boasts that it’ll present “the definitive timeline of the Presidency in the immediate hours after the attack.”

This September, Apple TV+ and the BBC are coming together for the documentary special 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, which “tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the Presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision-makers who responded for the nation.” Jeff Daniels will narrate the doc, which “recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing, and heartfelt details for the first time.”

It’s a little surreal to think that the 9/11 attacks happened 20 years ago, seeing as that day is burned into the memories of so many and somehow feels simultaneously fresh and distant. The entire world changed after that day, and the case could be made that it didn’t change for the better. This documentary will no doubt be fascinating, but it also might be a tough watch for people, for a variety of reasons.

Never-Before Heard Testimony

The doc will feature “never-before-heard testimony with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice (National Security Advisor), Colin Powell (Secretary of State), Andy Card (Chief of Staff), Dan Bartlett (Director of Communications), Rear Admiral Deborah Loewer (Head of Situation Room), Josh Bolten (Deputy Chief of Staff), Ari Fleischer (Press Secretary), Karl Rove (Senior Advisor to the President), Mary Matalin (advisor to Cheney), Karen Hughes (Special Advisor to the President), Mike Morrell (CIA briefer), Ted Olson (Solicitor General), Colonel Mark Tillman (Air Force One pilot), David Wilkinson and Tony Zotto (Secret Service).”

And while there has been a strange rehabilitation of the Bush administration over the last few years, I think it’s important to remind people that they were a group of folks who ultimately used that terrible day as an excuse to lie America into a series of never-ending wars, and while it’s important to document their actions on 9/11 for the historical record, we should never forget their behavior in the days, months, and years that followed. But I digress.

The doc will also feature “nearly 200 never previously published photographs, as photographers followed every move of Bush and Cheney that day, as well as filmed archive.” 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room comes from a team that includes Grierson and Royal Television Society Award-winning director Adam Wishart, Emmy Award-winning creative producer Simon Finch, and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Neil Grant. Head of Production is Serena Kennedy. The documentary special will arrive on Apple TV+ in September 2021.