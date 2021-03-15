Dust off your fedora because all four Indiana Jones movies are finally coming to 4K. The Indiana Jones 4K box set will arrive in June, and they’ve been “meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image.” Director Steven Spielberg approved the picture work himself, so we’re in for a treat.

Believe it or not, this June will mark the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first time audiences went on an adventure with Harrison Ford‘s Indiana Jones. To mark the occasion, Paramount is (finally) releasing all four Indiana Jones films in a 4K box set. The 4K Ultra HD set arrives on June 8. This marks the first time “all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos audio.” On top of that, “each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg.”

Plus, “all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos mixes while staying true to each film’s original creative intent.” Box art and special features can be seen below.

I love me some Indiana Jones, and I love me some physical media, so I’m very excited this is finally happening. Of course, the box set is going to be out-of-date eventually, since Indiana Jones 5 is currently in the works. But we’ll cross the rope bridge when we get to it.

