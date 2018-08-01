Incredibles 2 has hit a box office milestone, crossing the $1 billion threshold worldwide after only six weeks in theaters. Talk about super.

Incredibles 2 is proving to have long, maybe elastic, legs at the box office. The box office returns this weekend have just pushed the Pixar film past the $1 billion mark, making it the third Disney film this year to enter the exclusive 2018 triple-comma club, according to Entertainment Weekly. And it did it in just six weeks.

The other Disney films to reach $1 billion at the global box office are Black Panther ($1.3 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion). But Incredibles 2 has proven to have remarkable staying power, boasting one of the smallest second-week drops ever and showing no signs of slowing down.

Incredibles 2 currently holds the number one positions for both Pixar’s biggest domestic opening weekend ($182 million) and their biggest domestic grosser so far at $572 million. But its achievements aren’t limited to the frequently high-grossing, acclaimed Pixar fare. Incredibles 2 has also shot to the top of the animated film releases in the U.S., making it the best domestic performer in animation by a wide margin.

But in total global grosses, Incredibles 2 still sits behind Pixar films like Toy Story 3′s $1.067 billion and Finding Dory‘s $1.029 billion. But it will likely soon pass them, in addition to Disney’s own Zootopia ($1.024 billion) and Universal’s Despicable Me 3, with $1.035 billion. But the two top contenders are another question, which include the daunting Minions ($1.159 billion for 17th at the worldwide box office, all-time) and the Disney queen, Frozen, with $1.277 billion and 12th all-time.

But still, these are some super achievements for a sequel that came out 14 years after the popular The Incredibles. And we can expect even more super things from Incredibles 2 as the summer winds down. Hope your summer movie wager won’t take too much of a superpowered punch.

Directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 is currently playing in theaters.