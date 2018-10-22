‘Incredibles 2’ Blu-ray Clip Reveals the Franchise’s Secret Rule
Posted on Monday, October 22nd, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Incredibles 2 arrives on digital this month, and Blu-ray in November, giving you a chance to bring home Pixar’s latest blockbuster. A newly released Incredibles 2 Blu-ray clip goes behind-the-scenes of the superhero sequel, and reveals the unwritten rule of The Incredibles franchise – a rule that involves a blend of fantastic elements with more down-to-earth moments. Watch the clip below.
Incredibles 2 Blu-ray Clip
Fans waited 18 years for a sequel to The Incredibles, and they finally got their wish with Incredibles 2. The film was a massive hit, surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, so it’s safe to say those eager fans were pleased with the results.
There are probably many rules when it comes to crafting an Incredibles movie, but in the clip above, we learn one very specific rule: balancing the fantastic and the mundane. As producer John Walker says, “You never do something fantastic very long without doing something mundane.” For instance: part of the movie involves Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) taking cary of his kids – but he’s doing so in an evil lair-like mansion.
Director Brad Bird says it was important to make the family “uncomfortable” in a new place, like all the moving elements within the technologically advanced. “For a story, that’s perfect,” Bird adds. This is only a brief snippet of a much larger featurette that will be included on the upcoming Incredibles 2 Blu-ray, available November 6, 2018. The digital release will arrive slightly sooner, on October 23, 2018. A full list of special features can be seen below.
In “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.
Blu-ray & Digital:
- All-New “Auntie Edna” Mini-Movie – When Bob Parr visits super-suit designer Edna Mode looking for help with his high-energy toddler Jack-Jack, Edna pulls an all-nighter designing a suit to harness the baby’s seemingly limitless powers.
- 10 Deleted Scenes With Introductions – Suburban Escape, Kari Revisited, Return of the Supers, Chewed Out, Late Audition, Slow Day, Frozone and Honey, Restaurant Robbery, Fashion Show and Security Breakdown.
- Super Stuff – From buildings and vehicles to costumes and props, every action movie requires a lot of really cool stuff. Meet the makers and learn what it takes to design and build such a uniquely incredible world.
- Heroes & Villains – A collection of mini-docs about the backstory and major design ideas behind the “Incredibles 2” characters — featuring voice actors, director Brad Bird, and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters feel real.
- Ralph Eggleston: Production Designer – This short piece explores the many ways a single production designer has influenced the look, feel and character of the Pixar universe, culminating in “Incredibles 2.”
- Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird – Brad Bird’s passion for animation dates back to his childhood and mentorship under Disney’s Milt Kahl, and that enthusiasm and powerful insight emanates from every film he’s made. Take a deep dive into Brad’s early years at Disney Animation Studios and his time at Pixar.
- Paths to Pixar: Everyday Heroes – At its heart, “Incredibles 2” is about family dynamics and the challenges of being a working parent. Meet the parents of Pixar as they discuss their personal connections to the film and their experience with stretching to balance work and family.
- SuperBaby – A documentary/hip hop music video hybrid hosted by Frankie and Paige from Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark. This piece explores how Jack-Jack came to life onscreen — from design to special effects to animation — all set to a hot beat.
- Commentary – Get inside commentary from animators Alan Barillaro (supervising animator), Tony Fucile (supervising animator, story artist and character designer), Dave Mullins (supervising animator) and Bret Parker (animation second unit and crowds supervisor).
- Theatrical Short: “Bao” – An aging Chinese mom suffering from empty nest syndrome gets another chance at motherhood when one of her dumplings springs to life as a lively, giggly dumpling boy.
- Making “Bao” – Director Domee Shi shares her secret recipe for making an animated short — discussing how her rich cultural heritage, unique relationship with her mom, and her love of food all informed the making of the food-fantasy “Bao.”
- Outtakes & Stories – Raccoon Fight Story, Evelyn Animation Outtakes, Puppet Animator Interview, Outtakes Goofy Arms Story and SuperBaby Music Video.
- Character Theme Songs, Vintage Toy Commercial TV Spots , Toolkit Montage and Global “Incredibles 2” Trailers