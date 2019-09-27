Osgood Perkins will bring his unique brand of slow-burn horror to the exorcism sub-genre with Incident at Fort Bragg. The Blackcoat’s Daughter director is set to helm the horror pic, which is based on a true story of a priest brought in to perform an exorcism on a young soldier at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Exorcism movies are a dime a dozen, but here’s hoping Perkins will bring something new to the experience.

I’ll freely admit that the films of Osgood Perkins are an acquired taste. The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House are both the slowest of slow-burn horror, and that’s definitely not for everyone. But I eat that stuff up, folks, and am always excited when he has a new project in store. Perkins has the spooky-looking Gretel and Hansel due out early next year, and now he already has a new project lined-up. According to Deadline, Perkins is set to helm Incident at Fort Bragg for Lionsgate.

The film is “inspired by the true story of the renowned writer and Irish Catholic priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at the famed Army base.” Whether or not you believe an actual exorcism featuring an actual demon took place is irrelevant. This simply allows Lionsgate to slap “INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS” all over the promotional material.

Jeff Buhler, who penned the recent Pet Sematary remake and the upcoming remake of The Grudge, wrote the script for Incident at Fort Bragg, and Beau Flynn is producing. Flynn’s credits include The Exorcism of Emily Rose and The Rite, both of which are exorcism films, suggesting that Flynn really can’t get enough of demonic possession.

It’s tricky to make a good exorcism film these days. No one has ever been able to top The Exorcist, and every new possession film tends to crib from that William Friedkin classic: the demon speaks in a raspy voice, hurls curse words, and usually vomits or does something gross. It tends to get a bit tiresome because we’ve seen it all before.

But Perkins doesn’t make your average horror flicks, so I have faith he might be able to bring something fresh to the sub-genre. The concept of an exorcism taking place on an army base is a novel idea as well, so here’s hoping this turns into something worth seeing.