I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the long-awaited new film from writer-director Charlie Kaufman, now has a release date. The Netflix movie starring Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis, will premiere on Netflix in September. The film is an adaptation of the Iain Reid novel of the same name, but don’t be surprised if Kaufman is changing up the source material.

?New Charlie Kaufman alert! I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS—an exploration of regret, longing & the fragility of the human spirit—comes to Netflix on 4 September. Inspired by Iain Reid's novel, Kaufman's latest stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette & David Thewlis. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 1, 2020

Netflix revealed the release date of I’m Thinking of Ending Things: September 4. In the film, “On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.” Jessie Buckley is playing the girlfriend (a role that was originally going to be played by Brie Larson), Jesse Plemons is Jake, and Toni Collette and David Thewlis are Jake’s parents.

I’ve read the Iain Reid book that inspired the film, and it’s quite good, and pretty creepy. But based on Netflix’s description above – “an exploration of regret, longing & the fragility of the human spirit” – it sounds like Kaufman has changed the story up a bit. Because not once while reading the book did I stop and think, “Wow, this is an exploration of regret and the fragility of the human spirit!” The book is also very internalized – told almost entirely from the unnamed girlfriend’s point of view – so there’s bound to be changes to make it more cinematic. In any case, as a fan of Kaufman, I can’t wait to see how this turns out.