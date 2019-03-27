I’m Thinking of Ending Things has ended its relationship with Brie Larson, but all is not lost – Toni Collette is coming aboard. Larson was set to star in the new Netflix movie from Charlie Kaufman, but it appears actress Jessie Buckley has taken her place. Joining Buckley are Collette and David Thewlis, with Jesse Plemons still attached to star. The film is an adaptation of the psychological thriller novel by Iain Reid. More on the I’m Thinking of Ending Things cast below.

We’re not exactly sure when Brie Larson decided to end things with I’m Thinking of Ending Things, but Variety is reporting that Jessie Buckley (Taboo) is now set to play the role originally announced as Larson’s. Buckley will play the girlfriend to Jake (Jesse Plemons), who is taking Buckley’s character on a long road trip to visit his parents at their secluded farm. Toni Collette and David Thewlis are also part of the cast now, and while the Variety story doesn’t specify this, it’s highly likely they’re playing Plemons parents, since they’re the only other characters in the book. Here’s the synopsis:

On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake’s girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues.

While I would’ve liked to have seen Larson in the lead, this cast is still remarkable. Adding Collette to the mix can only make your movie stronger, no matter what the subject matter is.

Having read Reid’s novel, I can attest to its quality. That said, the book is very internalized – the entire thing is narrated from the girlfriend character, who remains unnamed. Everything is seen through her eyes, which adds to the surreal, strange nature of the narrative. I’m not entirely sure how you effectively translate to the screen, but if anyone can do it, it’s probably Charlie Kaufman. Kaufman has made a name for himself with strange, surreal films – Adaptation, Anomalisa, and more.

“I was really excited he had read it, and over the course of several months, the more we talked, the more it became a possibility that he could potentially write the screenplay and direct it, and I was delighted if that could happen,” said Ending Things author Ian Reid. “I had always been a fan of his, but after talking to him, if I could have picked anyone, any contemporary filmmaker, he would have been the one.”

There’s no release date set yet for I’m Thinking of Ending Things, but we’ll hopefully know more soon.