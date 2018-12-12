Years ago, Netflix admitted that they use analytics to determine which shows to greenlight, and it seems as if their algorithms were working overtime to find the best fit between producers and subject matter for their newest announcement. The producers of Stranger Things are returning to the streaming service with a show called I Am Not Okay With This, an adaptation of a comic book about a teen girl with telekinetic powers. (Does that description sound familiar?)

Oh, and the creator of Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World is on board, too. Looks like the algorithm may have found another good match here. Learn more about the new series below.



Variety broke the news about I Am Not Okay With This, a new show that, like The End of the F***ing World before it, is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman. Here’s the description of the graphic novel from Amazon:

Sydney seems like a normal 15-year-old freshman. She hangs out underneath the bleachers, listens to music in her friend’s car, and gets into arguments with her annoying little brother ? but she also has a few secrets she’s only shared in her diary. Like how she’s in love with her best friend Dina, the bizarreness of her father’s death, and those painful telekinetic powers that keep popping up at the most inopportune times. In this collection of the self-published minicomic series, Forsman expertly channels the teenage ethos in a style that evokes classic comic strips while telling a powerful story about the intense, and sometimes violent, tug of war between trauma and control.

So it turns out that this show’s lead character Sydney and Eleven from Stranger Things may not have that much in common after all. It sounds like Sydney, whose gangly frame recalls that of Popeye’s gal pal Olive Oyl, doesn’t have a handle on her powers like Eleven does, meaning that the emergence of her powers could be a more traditional metaphor for puberty and the difficulties that come with growing up.

Christy Hall, an up-and-coming screenwriter who’s writing a John Boyega/Letitia Wright romance movie called Hold Back the Stars, is writing this series. She co-created the show with Jonathan Entwhistle, who will also serve as its director. Variety says the show “will run to eight installments,” but it’s unclear if that means that the plan is to only feature eight episodes in the entire series, or if that’s just how many episodes will be included in the first season.

Meanwhile, The End of the F***ing World season 2 is also coming to Netflix, so it sounds like Entwhistle has a busy few months ahead of him.