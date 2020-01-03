If the prospect of Al Pacino hunting down Nazis doesn’t catch your interest, you might want to check your pulse. Pacino leads the Jordan Peele-produced series Hunters, about a team of Nazi hunters living in New York in the 1970s. It turns out that there are hundreds of high-ranking Nazis hiding out in the U.S., and only Pacino and the gang can stop them. Watch the latest Hunters trailer below.

Hunters Trailer

“You know what the best revenge is?” Al Pacino asks at the start of this trailer. “Revenge.” I’ve been sold on Hunters since it was announced, and this final trailer has just solidified that excitement. I’d like to see this immediately, please and thank you. And Pacino later saying “God damn Nazis!” simply sweetens the pot. Hunters “follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

In addition to Pacino, Hunters features Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. Jordan Peele produces the series, which was created by David Weil. Weil also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

Hunters arrives on Amazon February 21. Check out the poster below.