During the last Oscar race, Adam Sandler said that if the Academy failed to give him a nomination for Uncut Gems he would make the worst movie possible as revenge. Anyway, here’s a new trailer for Hubie Halloween! The new Netflix movie has the Sandman adopting yet another weird voice as he tries to protect a small town from danger on Halloween. It looks very, very stupid, and I will probably watch the entire thing.

Hubie Halloween Trailer

Even though Adam Sandler makes a lot of bad movies it’s hard not to like the guy. By all accounts, he’s very nice, and he always seems to be having fun even if the movie he’s making is a total piece of crap. And there’s just something about Sandler and his shenanigans audiences can’t resist, with the films he’s made earning over $2 billion at the box office. Netflix wanted a piece of that action and threw $250 million at Sandler for a deal to make movies – a deal that extended earlier this year, with Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer saying: “I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Which brings us to Hubie Halloween, which looks really bad and also kind of fun. I’m getting Ernest Scared Stupid vibes off this thing, and Ernest Scared Stupid is another movie that’s really bad but also kind of fun.

In Hubie Halloween, “Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.”

Here’s the full cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Karan Brar, George Wallace, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain, with Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph – and based on this trailer, Steve Buscemi turns into a monster at some point. How can you resist that?

Hubie Halloween was directed by Steven Brill and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. Look for Hubie Halloween on Netflix on October 7. In addition to the new trailer there’s also a new poster, which you can see below.