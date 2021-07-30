(Welcome to How to Watch, where we get down to brass tacks and tell you “Hey, here’s how you can watch this thing.” In this edition: Malignant.)

This fall, James Wan returns to horror directing with Malignant. Wan’s latest is an R-rated fright flick inspired by giallo films of the 1970s, and you’ll be able to see it somewhat soon. Below, I’ve put together all the info you need regarding when and where you can see Malignant, including info on how to watch Malignant at home.

When Can You See Malignant?

Malignant is due out on September 10, 2021. Like so many recent films, Malignant was initially set for a 2020 release date – August 14, 2020, to be precise. The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans, and now the film is arriving this fall. Of course, the pandemic is still not completely under control, so there’s always a chance this date might change again.

Where Can You See Malignant?

Malignant is headed to theaters nationwide on September 10, 2021 and, since it’s a Warner Bros. movie, it’s also headed to HBO Max on that same day. It will be available on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan in 4K UHD, HDR10, and Dolby Vision on supported devices; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release.

What Else Should You Know About Malignant?

Malignant is James Wan’s return to horror filmmaking. While Wan has kept busy, he hasn’t helmed a horror movie since 2016’s The Conjuring 2. About his process, Wan said,

“I’m very aware of the reputation that I have built for myself in the horror genre in recent years, and I’m always trying to find new ways to reinvent myself so that I don’t get stale, so to speak, and I worked very hard to make a movie that doesn’t really have my traditional jump scares because it’s not that kind of a movie. And I feel like I know that people now associate me with demonic possessions, and haunted houses, and stuff like that. And so with that in mind, I knew I wanted to play with peoples’ perception of me.”

The cast includes Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle), Maddie Hasson (Mr. Mercedes), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Reckoning), Jake Abel (Supernatural), and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It). In the film, “Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.”