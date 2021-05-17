Dracula (Adam Sandler) and his goofy band of horror character friends have made audiences laugh in three Hotel Transylvania movies already, but in the upcoming fourth film, they’ll be appearing like never before: as humans.

In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Drac and his pals find themselves on the wrong end of Van Helsing’s special “Monsterfication Ray,” which turns monsters into humans, and humans – including the well-intentioned Johnny (Andy Samberg) – into monsters. Check out the new trailer below.

Hotel Transylvania Transformania Trailer

Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo, actors and writers who had never written a feature film before, wrote this screenplay with Hotel Transylvania creator Genndy Tartakovsky, who had directed every installment in this franchise thus far and cooked up the story here. But the directing duties changed hands with Transformania: Tartakovsky handed the reins to Jennifer Kluska (DC Super Hero Girls) and Derek Drymon (Hey Arnold!, CatDog) for this fourth and final entry. The two of them previously directed Monster Pets, a short film set in the Hotel Transylvania universe which introduces a new batch of wacky pet characters who will appear in the upcoming feature sequel, and they seem to have brought the level of manic energy to this entry that fans have come to expect.

Sandler leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania arrives in theaters on July 23, 2021.