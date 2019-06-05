NEON invites you take a trip to Honeyland, the documentary darling that swept the Sundance awards ceremony with a whopping three awards — making this little Macedonian documentary about the ancient art of beekeeping the most-awarded documentary at the lauded film festival. Watch the Honeyland trailer below.

Honeyland Trailer

Bees may be disappearing from the world at an alarming rate, but Hatidze, the woman at the center of the documentary directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, is keeping her village’s ancient beekeeping traditions alive. This sumptuous and ethereal documentary tells the story of the last female bee hunter in Europe who attempts to restore balance to a world rapidly changing due to climate change. The breathtakingly gorgeous cinematography and its unique subject matter promises a documentary unlike any we’ve seen before. Kotevska and Stefanov filmed Honeyland over the course of three years, following Hatidze’s tough living farming honey from wild bees in a remote mountain range about four hours walk from the nearest village. But her lifestyle is threatened when a rowdy nomadic family arrive in the area and try their hand at the honey business.

Honeyland premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival and took home three prizes from Park City, including best cinematography and documentary in world cinema.

Here is the synopsis for Honeyland:

Hatidze lives with her ailing mother in the mountains of Macedonia, making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions. When an unruly family moves in next door, what at first seems like a balm for her solitude becomes a source of tension as they, too, want to practice beekeeping, while disregarding her advice. The most awarded film out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, a Special Jury Award for Cinematography, and another Special Jury Award for Originality. HONEYLAND is an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity that has something sweet for everyone.

Honeyland hits theaters on July 26, 2019.