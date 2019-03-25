Remember Holmes and Watson? There’s a good chance you don’t – the film didn’t screen for critics last year, and the critics who went and saw it on their own weren’t kind. The movie came and went, eventually going on to “win” several Golden Raspberry Awards. And now it’s coming to Blu-ray and digital! I’ve heard from several people that despite its reputation, Holmes and Watson is actually quite funny – in an extremely silly way. You can decide for yourself soon. In the meantime, check out an exclusive Holmes and Watson clip below, showcasing some of the film’s bloopers.

Holmes and Watson Clip

Whenever Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are in a movie together, there’s bound to be some riffing. Holmes and Watson is no exception, and all that riffing makes for alternate takes, bloopers and more. In the clip above, you can behold some of those bloopers and alternate takes in all their goofy glory. And I’ll be honest: they’re pretty damn funny. I have yet to see Holmes and Watson, but I have a feeling it’s going to be one of those comedies that may not be great, but still gets the job done.

Holmes and Watson arrives on digital March 26, and comes to Blu-ray and DVD on April 9. These home media releases feature a slew of special features, including a surprisingly large amount of deleted scenes:

Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Bonus Materials Include:”

Line-O-Rama: Watch improv come alive as the actors embrace the Sherlock Holmes canon

Deleted Scenes “I Seem to Have Forgotten My Hat” “Did You Hear the Good News” “Mrs. Hudson’s Lovers” “You Caught Me in A Micro Nap” “Sherlock In Love” “Carriage Song” “Extend Autopsy” “Carriage Ride” “Feces Merchant” “He’s Got One Arm for God Sakes, Catch Him” “That Room Is A Sanctuary” “Reading My Diary?” “We’re Here to Seduce” “Is It an Eyepatch?” “The Killer’s Next Move Is Elementary” “That’s Not the First Anus You’ve Seen Today” “I’m Going to Kill the Queen” “Calling the Hive to Battle”

Will and John: Together Again: Nearly Step Brothers , Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly possess and an incredible comedic chemistry. Watch their antics on the set of Holmes and Watson as they reminisce about their hilarious history.

Seriously Absurd: The Cast: Serious about the craft of acting, Rebecca Hall, Lauren Lapkus and Ralph Fiennes and Billy Zane attempt to keep straight faces working on a set with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Mrs. Hudson’s Men: The world’s foremost artists, scientists and authors could not resist the allure of Mrs. Hudson.