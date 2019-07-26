Peanut butter and jelly. Coffee and donuts. Hobbs and Shaw. Some things just go well together. The new Fast and Furious spin-off gives Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham a chance to crack wise, kick-ass, and launch their own franchise in the process. Will the movie be any good? We’ll have to wait and see, but no matter what, it’ll probably be a hit. A new Hobbs and Shaw clip has found its way online, and it shows Hobbs and Shaw driving a truck and doing battle with Idris Elba. Watch it below.

Hobbs and Shaw Clip

How’s this for crackling dialogue? At the start of this Hobbs and Shaw clip, Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs runs towards a truck, pulls a t-shirt on, and shouts: “Go! Go!” This is followed-up with Hobbs then shouting: “Let’s go fishin’, Shaw!”

“You catch ’em, I’ll gut ’em!” Jason Statham’s Shaw shouts back out of the corner of his mouth.

Eat your fucking heart out, David Mamet!

In all seriousness, Hobbs and Shaw doesn’t have to have smart dialogue. It doesn’t have to have a smart script, either. Hell, it doesn’t have to have smart anything. It just needs to have big, loud, entertaining set pieces, and scenes where the Rock and Jason Statham have fun. And based on the trailers and the clip above, it has just that. Here’s the synopsis:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs and Shaw busts into theaters August 2, 2019.