It’s all about 808s and heartbreak for Zoe Kravitz, who stars in the Hulu’s High Fidelity series, based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name. But this a new High Fidelity for a modern age, taking only loose inspiration from the 1995 Hornby novel, which is likely best known by the John Cusack 2000 classic feature film. Watch the High Fidelity teaser below.

High Fidelity Teaser

In a gender-bent departure from Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 Stephen Frears film starring John Cusack, Kravitz stars as Rob, a record store owner who struggles with her rapidly gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood and her poor romantic history. Based on the teaser, it seems like neither are going so well, as Rob counts down her 5 most memorable heartbreaks and jokes to the audience about the poor Yelp reviews for her record store.

Kravitz is a star who has long deserved her own leading role after being sidelined in several blockbuster franchises, and High Fidelity seems like the perfect series that will utilize her natural charm. The casting of Kravitz, who also executive produces the series, kind of brings everything full circle too: her mother Lisa Bonet starred in the original film as one of the women who breaks Cusack’s heart. Like the original film, Kravitz’s Rob breaks the fourth wall to tell the audience about her five “most memorable heartbreaks.”

High Fidelity follows in the footsteps of many movies getting the TV series treatment, with Nick Hornby books proving to be popular properties (the short-lived NBC sitcom About a Boy).

Here is the synopsis for High Fidelity:

A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love. High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

High Fidelity premieres on Hulu on February 14, 2020.