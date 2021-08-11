(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: every major Spider-Man movie.)

With great power comes great responsibility…and with great digital video choices comes great confusion about where the heck you can rent or stream every Spider-Man movie. That’s where we come in. So whether you want to see the original trilogy, catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe entries, seek out the mostly-forgotten Amazing Spider-Man films, or rewatch one of the best animated movies of all time, we’ve got you covered on where to find them.

Spider-Man

Where to stream/rent: Starz, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

The first of Sam Raimi‘s trilogy was far from the first mainstream Hollywood superhero film, but along with the first X-Men, it helped legitimize them and usher in a whole new wave after the Batman movies had turned the idea of superhero movies into a bit of a joke. I’m still bothered that Tobey Maguire‘s version of the character had organic web-shooters instead of physical cartridges like the comic, but overall, this movie holds up remarkably well for a superhero film from this era. Shout-out to Willem Dafoe for his terrifically unhinged portrayal of the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man 2

Where to stream/rent: Starz, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

Raimi’s sequel is still in the conversation for the best superhero movie of all time. With the origin story out of the way, every element came together perfectly here. There’s a more emotionally mature romance between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), the action is more confidently staged, the visual effects look better, and, of course, Alfred Molina‘s take on the villainous Doc Ock is an all-timer.

Spider-Man 3

Where to stream/rent: Starz, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

Widely derided upon its release, this movie is as overstuffed with villains and subplots as the initial reviews indicated. I know it has its defenders (some deranged souls inexplicably ride for the scene where Maguire dresses in black and shoots finger guns at passersby), but Raimi felt hamstrung by the studio when making this movie, and you can feel that behind-the-scenes tension on the screen.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Where to stream/rent: Starz, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

(500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb had the best possible surname to direct a Spider-Man reboot, but maybe not the best overall vision for one. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone had strong chemistry as young lovers Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, but a terrible villain (Rhys Ifans as The Lizard) and a dumb “Chosen One” narrative hamper what could have been an enjoyable new spin on your friendly neighborhood webslinger.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Where to stream/rent: Fubo TV, FX Now, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

I didn’t even bother to see this movie because the buzz around it was so bad. Garfield and Stone were joined by Jamie Foxx as Electro, but that combination failed to light up the box office, and the film ended up being a dud. Sony was clearly setting the stage for more sequels, but this one underperformed to such a degree that the studio decided to wipe the slate clean and abandon its plans for more Spidey films from this creative team.

Captain America: Civil War

Where to stream: Disney+

Tom Holland‘s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is buried inside a film with much larger things on its mind, but Holland is so charming (and age-appropriate!) that he was able to make a significant impact in a short amount of screen time.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Where to rent: Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

Marvel evidently didn’t trust Holland to carry an entire movie on his own shoulders so early in his career, because the actor’s first full Spidey solo film isn’t a solo film at all – Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark plays a key supporting role and basically holds Peter Parker’s hand throughout a lot of the movie. Despite that, this is a solid little movie that gives us Marvel’s take on a high school comedy…with the requisite action scenes thrown in, of course. MVP goes to Michael Keaton as The Vulture, a character John Malkovich was once going to play in a fourth Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie that never ended up happening.

Avengers: Infinity War

Where to stream: Disney+

Holland’s Spider-Man finds himself outside of New York City and in a full-blown space adventure in this mega-blockbuster. I have my qualms with the movie overall, but Holland is undeniably fun in it, and he and Downey share the most crushingly sad moment in the entire film.

Avengers: Endgame

Where to stream: Disney+

Spidey isn’t in very much of this one – like many other characters, he essentially only shows up for that epic battle sequence. But you already knew that, because everyone and their mother has seen Endgame by now.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where to stream/rent: Nowhere!

Bizarrely, Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently only available for purchase, so if you don’t already own it and you want to watch a digital version, you’ll have to fork over somewhere between $13-15, depending on your platform of choice. It’s a shame it’s not easier to see, because it’s a very effective sequel that features some fun twists and a scenery-chewing performance from Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Where to stream/rent: Fubo TV, FX Now, DirecTV, Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Google, YouTube, Windows, Redbox

Thankfully, the very best Spider-Man movie is easy to find right now. Not only did this game-changing animated feature help popularize the idea of the multiverse for mainstream audiences, but it did so while being stylistically daring, emotionally resonant, and super funny.