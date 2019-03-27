The name’s Boy…Hellboy.

In this clip from Lionsgate’s new Hellboy revamp, Stranger Things actor David Harbour‘s version of the demonic protagonist takes a tour of a weapons laboratory which seems like something the Q branch would cook up in a James Bond movie. Check out the new Hellboy clip below, and learn how it will tie in with a specific run of Mike Mignola’s comics.

Hellboy Clip

There’s Harbour’s new Hellboy, complete with his very own “Q” figure to explain all of the fancy gadgets along the way. But Big Red isn’t interested in these toys – he’s much more comfortable with the heat he’s already packing. They’re on the hunt for giants, and from the imagery on display here, it’s pretty clear that this movie is taking its cues from The Wild Hunt, a collection of Hellboy comics that was just name-checked as the film’s key inspiration in a recent featurette.

Guillermo del Toro’s two Hellboy movies from over a decade ago were practically bursting with his own ideas, designs, and distinct visuals…but I’m not seeing much from this movie so far that indicates it’s going to be able to carve out its own identity. Yes, it does seem like a more direct translation of the comics (well, at least some of them), but that could also end up being a hindrance in the long run, as we’ve seen from some of the more slavish comic book movie adaptations. Who knows – maybe director Neil Marshall will be able to put his own stamp on this material and we’ll all come away from this with a raised eyebrow and a satisfied nod. We’ll keep our horns crossed for a positive outcome, but this one seems like it has a bit of a tough road ahead.

Here’s the movie’s official description:

Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.

Hellboy arrives in theaters on April 12, 2019.