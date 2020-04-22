HBO Max made a buzzy announcement of its official May launch date this week, releasing a slew of trailers for the half dozen Max Originals that will be available to stream on day one. But if those original shows and movies couldn’t get you amped up for the forthcoming streaming service, perhaps the newest trailer might. The latest HBO Max trailer goes hard for the impressive collection of classic movies, acclaimed TV series, and its thousands of other library titles from Warner Bros., HBO, New Line, and more that will be available on the service upon its launch. And yes, that includes all the seasons of Friends. Watch the HBO Max trailer below.

HBO Max Trailer

When HBO Max launches on May 27, it will include more than 1800 titles, including the largest selection of recent blockbusters available on any streamer. From the Oscar-nominated Joker to classics like The Wizard of Oz, HBO Max is not holding back with its library. The streamer will pull from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection, New Line, library titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM, and more.

Subscribers will also have access to 40 films in the DC library, including all of the new releases of the last decade available within the first year of launch, plus every Superman and Batman movie from the last 40 years. Not to mention titles outside of the WarnerMedia umbrella: HBO Max scored the streaming rights to all seasons of Friends (for a few million) and will be the home of the U.S. streaming debut of the acclaimed Studio Ghibli films.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month, making it the most expensive streaming service of the major competitors in the market. But luckily, existing HBO subscribers will get it for no extra charge.

HBO Max launches on May 27, 2020.