In the market for something spooky? Netflix has you covered – because they went ahead and put Bly Manor, from the impending The Haunting of Bly Manor, up on real estate database company Zillow. To be fair, you can’t actually buy the house, but this is a neat little bit of marketing that gives you a glimpse of the sprawling manor that takes center stage in the highly-anticipated horror series.

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix this week, and while it’s not as good as The Haunting of Hill House, there’s still plenty of thrills and chills to satisfy viewers. And if you just can’t wait to visit the big haunted house that plays a big part this season, Netflix has gone and put Bly Manor up on Zillow, complete with photos that were clearly taken during the production.

The listing describes Bly Manor as “a perfectly splendid 17th-century home in the English Countryside,” adding that “The Manor is currently inhabited by the remaining members of the Wingrave family and their staff, who welcome guests of all ages and backgrounds to stay as long as they’d like.” The listing is full of all sorts of winking hints at what’s to come, claiming that “Former and current residents of the estate report that the home has an airy and expansive quality, particularly in the evenings,” and adding ominous details such as “The master wing is off limits.” And, word to the wise: “The lake, while not for swimming, is perfect for moonlit walks.”

I’m a big fan of The Haunting of Hill House, so I was eagerly awaiting Bly Manor. Unfortunately, this follow-up was a bit of a step-down. There’s still plenty of creepy fun to be had, but I think having multiple filmmakers tackle the season – instead of just one, as was the case with Hill House – hurts things a bit. As I wrote in my review: “the lack of one distinct filmmaker’s voice behind-the-camera hurts this season and keeps it from ever feeling one solid narrative. Instead, what happens within the walls of Bly Manor and beyond recalls a line from Hill House: ‘Our moments fall around us like rain. Or… snow. Or confetti.’ Intentional or not, The Haunting of Bly Manor suffers because of it.”

Still, I’m sure fans will come away enjoying most of what they see. In The Haunting of Bly Manor, “. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on October 9.