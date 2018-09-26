The Happy Death Day sequel is coming, and it officially has the best name ever. The follow-up to Blumhouse’s horror riff on Groundhog Day is officially called Happy Death Day 2U. What’s not to love? Happy Death Day 2U will find its way to theaters in time for Valentine’s Day in 2019, so grab the hand of the one you love and get ready to spend a romantic evening with Blumhouse.

Happy Death Day may have looked like a cheap knock-off of Groundhog Day (or Edge of Tomorrow, for that matter), but it was surprisingly fun. More than that, it was a hit (taking in $123 million worldwide), which means Blumhouse is ready for a sequel. Happy Death Day 2U will hit theaters February 14, 2019. In case you’ve yet to see the first film, here’s the synopsis:

Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter. As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

Jessica Rothe, who played Tree (cool name!), is back for the sequel. As for what the sequel is about, details are vague. All we know is that “Tree will discover that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.” Christopher Landon, who directed the first film, will serve as writer-director on this sequel.

“Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel,” Rothe told Collider, “the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything. I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ‘cause I think that gets old. I’m really excited to see if it comes to fruition and, if it does, what the final product looks like.”

