Attention, fans of paying money to wait in line! Uh, I mean fans of immersive theme park attractions! There’s a new featurette showing off Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the new roller coaster at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure theme park. The ride opens this summer, and if you just can’t wait that long to go to humid, sweaty Florida, perhaps this video will hold you over. Watch the featurette below.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure

In the above preview, Harry Potter franchise actor Tom Felton is on hand to show off new details of the new coaster. Things kick-off in the Forbidden Forest, which was created here using over a thousand live trees. The coaster ramps up to speeds of 50 miles per hour, moving through indoor and outdoor locations. In short, there’s a lot going on here – so you’ll get your money’s worth. Here’s some more info:

On June 13, 2019, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – the epic new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – will soar into Universal Orlando Resort and become the most highly themed, immersive outdoor coaster experience. It will combine a new level of storytelling with rich environments and sets. It will also give fans the first-ever opportunity to join Hagrid – one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter films. Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, and Alan Gilmore, Art Director for the Harry Potter films, are here to share more details about the new adventure.

All of this will no doubt appeal to Potter fans, so much so that it might make them forget all about those Fantastic Beasts movies no one seems to like. It’s all part of Universal’s expansive Harry Potter lands, recreating elements of the movies (and books) in striking detail:

Enter two lands of groundbreaking thrills and magical fun in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Step inside the story on the streets of Diagon Alley where hidden dangers lurk far beneath Gringotts bank. Travel to the village of Hogsmeade and into Hogwarts castle for a spellbinding journey through the skies. Experience the wizarding world like never before—joining Hagrid to fly far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle, deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, to discover rare magical creatures on an all-new thrilling roller coaster adventure.

You can get tickets here, and then maybe you should just get in line now, ahead of the June 13 opening of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.