Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is set to play another lethal killer in a new action thriller called Gunpowder Milkshake. She’s set to be the cornerstone of what is envisioned as an all-female cast in a “violent”, “stylish”, and “snappy” new movie. Grab a straw and learn more about it below.

The Hollywood Reporter says Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado will direct the movie. They’re the guys who directed the 2013 Israeli horror thriller Big Bad Wolves, which writer/director and acclaimed cinephile Quentin Tarantino dubbed the best film of that year. Here’s the trailer for that movie to get a sense of their most famous work:

Interestingly enough, THR says Gunpowder Milkshake is being compared to Tarantino’s Kill Bill and Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, so perhaps the duo took some inspiration from Tarantino after he praised their earlier movie. But whew – drawing comparisons at this stage to Kill Bill and Baby Driver sets the bar extremely high. Here’s hoping the final product is as good as either of those touchstones.

Plot details for the new film are being kept under wraps, but the movie is said to be “in the assassin genre with a story that spans multiple generations.”

With her role as Nebula, Gillan has proven she can be an intimidating physical presence as a practically indestructible galactic assassin. I imagine this movie will give her a different shade to play in her leading role (assuming, of course, that she’s playing a human being this time around). The former Doctor Who actress is also lined up to reprise her role in the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which begins filming next month. Gunpowder Milkshake (great title, BTW) will begin shooting after that in the spring in Berlin. Will this be one of the rare movies that actually allows Gillan to use her native Scottish accent? That’d be a nice change.