Karen Gillan shoots a lot of guns in the latest Gunpowder Milkshake trailer. This female-driven action flick has Gillan playing an assassin who decides to protect an 8-year-old girl from the very crime syndicate she’s worked for her entire life. Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett are also all on board, playing kick-ass characters who get to look really cool while firing weapons in slow motion. Also, Paul Giamatti is in this! So you can pretend this is a sequel to the mostly-forgotten 2007 movie Shoot ‘Em Up if you so desire.

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

In Gunpowder Milkshake, “Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hitwoman. She uses her ‘talents’ to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

In addition to everyone mentioned above, Gunpowder Milkshake also stars Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley, and Paul Giamatti. And Giamatti’s presence here immediately makes me think of the 2007 movie Shoot ‘Em Up, another gun-heavy actioner in which he played the villain. Does anyone remember that movie? It feels like something time forgot. It also starred Clive Owen and Monica Bellucci, and if I’m being honest, it wasn’t very good. But I’m always up for Paul Giamatti playing the heavy.

Gunpowder Milkshake comes from director Navot Papushado, who also helmed Rabies, Big Bad Wolves, and one of the segments from ABCs of Death 2. Papushado also co-wrote the script with Ehud Lavski. The film was once going to be a theatrical-exclusive release, but like so many movies these days, Gunpowder Milkshake is now destined for streaming – Netflix, specifically. While the film will play in some select theaters, it’s also dropping on Netflix July 14, 2021.