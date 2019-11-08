Long have we waited for a film that teams up Nicolas Cage and Kelsey Grammer, and then has them use heavy southern accents. Grand Isle is sweaty looking southern gothic thriller that has Cage hiring a young man to kill his wife, and Grammer as the cop looking into the crime. But there’s more than meets the eye about this case. Watch the Grand Isle trailer below.

Grand Isle Trailer

Nicolas Cage breaks out his Con Air accent and Kelsey Grammer has a kind of Foghorn Leghorn thing going on here, and I’m into all of it. Grand Isle stars Nicolas Cage, Kelsey Grammer, Luke Benward, and KaDee Strickland, and is set in the midst of a hurricane in Louisiana. In the film, “Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife (Strickland) lure a young man (Benward) into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane. When the man is charged with murder by Det. Jones (Grammar), he must reveal the couple’s wicked secrets to save himself.”

The movie comes from ScreenMedia, who claims that Cage “gives one of the most entertaining performances we’ve seen in some time” in the film. From the looks of this trailer, that might just be true. Grand Isle was written by Iver William Jallah and Rich Ronat, and directed by Stephen S. Campanelli. It’s the 400th movie Cage has been in this year, I think.

I know it sounds like I’m disparaging Cage, but I genuinely love watching the man work. No matter what film he’s in, or what role he’s working with, he always does something interesting. Does he go too over-the-top sometimes? Sure. But I’d rather watch Cage go wild and have fun than a boring performance from an actor just phoning it in. We’re truly living in a golden age of Cage, where he seems to say “yes” to everything he’s offered and directors let him do whatever the hell he wants. How can you not love that?

Grand Isle will arrive in theaters and on demand on December 6, 2019. I’ll be watching it.