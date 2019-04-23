After five long, wacky years, Gotham is ending. And with its bombastic upcoming series finale, we will see the beginning of Batman and the end of the weird, wild madness that is the Jim Gordon-centric Fox series.

A show that was meant to be a serious, crime procedural take on the Caped Crusader, Gotham ended up becoming the most ludicrous of all the Batman screen adaptations, and that’s saying something when you have Adam West fighting sharks with…bat shark repellant. But there’s something admirable about Gotham and how it stuck to its guns and gave up all pretense of being a serious show. And now it will all pay off in the series finale, which shows us how Batman finally begins. Watch the Gotham series finale trailer below.

Gotham Series Finale Trailer

I know the question you’re all asking after watching that trailer: What the hell is going on? And I know your second question: Where is Jim Gordon’s mustache? Seriously, I thought the whole point of showing a Jim Gordon origin story (played by the still-hunky, not at all middle-aged Ben McKenzie) was to see the origins of his mustache. McKenzie even played into those expectations with a hilarious Halloween costume in 2014. But nope, here he is, clean-shaven. How dare you, Gotham.

Though this Gotham series finale trailer deprives us of the mustache, it at least leaves out little else. This entire trailer plays out like a mini Batman: Year One movie, introducing Batman’s famous rogues, whose origins have been explored through the five seasons of the show, and giving us those iconic Batman moments: Batman jumping on a car! Batman throwing a batarang! Batman not appearing onscreen for a single second in this clip! But it’s worth it for the goofy faces that Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and the Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) pull throughout the trailer, and hearing Taylor exclaim, “I did not spend 10 years in Blackgate just to be scared of a man dressed like a bat!”

That’s Gotham for you, going out with a bang… a bata-bang! Get it?

Gotham airs its final episode on Fox on April 25, 2019.